Geekbench listing reveals Microsoft Surface Studio 2 will pack 32GB RAM

The Microsoft Surface Studio can be referred to as the creator’s dream device as the 28” all-in-one PC is a huge canvas for bringing your ideas to life. Released in 2016, it appears Microsoft will be launching version two at its event next month. The Surface Studio 2 has been seen on Geekbench and it packs a punch.

The device was benchmarked yesterday and it is shown to be running Windows 10 Pro. It also packs 32GB of RAM like the original. It has an Intel Core i7-7820HQ processor with a base frequency of 2.89GHz and a maximum frequency of 3.89GHz.

Little is known about the Surface Studio 2’s design and what new features it will bring. However, we believe some features from the first-gen model should remain such as support for the Surface Dial and availability of less powerful versions with half the RAM above and even a Core i5 processor. It should also retain the high price tag.

One feature people are eager to see come to the new Surface Studio 2 is support for modularity similar to what Microsoft is offering for its second-generation Surface Hub. The original patent design for the Surface Studio hinted at it having an upgradeable base but we are not sure why Microsoft didn’t follow through with the design.

READ MORE: Microsoft is said to be partnering with Huawei for a potential AI Chip deal in China

The Surface Studio 2 should launch alongside a new Surface Pro at the Surface hardware event holding in New York on October 2.

(Source, Via)