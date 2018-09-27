Lenovo’s Foldable Yoga 7 Pro comes with 4K Dolby Vision, Rotating soundbar & Intel i7

Lenovo YOGA 7 Pro is now official in China with some high-end specs and features. Today, at Lenovo Innovation Technology conference in China, Lenovo launched the foldable Yoga 7 Pro notebook with Intel i7 8th generation processor equipped with 8GB/16GB of RAM. It brings Dolby Vision + Dolby panoramic sound system with the 4K resolution support. There’s also an official 4096-pressure sensitive stylus which you can use while creating presentations and making notes.

Lenovo Foldable Yoga 7 Pro series is available in six different variants having different specs and configuration.

Lenovo Yoga 7 with i7/12 GB RAM specs

The Lenovo Foldable Yoga 7 Pro’s high-end version carries 12 GB of RAM with 4K display supporting Dolby Vision and 1 TB SSD onbaord. It carries Intel i7 8550U processor with Windows 10 Home and is available Micah Gold and Dark Grey colors. You can buy it at the price of 16888 Yuan (~$2457) in China.

Lenovo Yoga 7 with i7/8 GB RAM specs

There’s another 8GB RAM variant with IPS display supporting Dolby vision at the price of 13999 Yuan (~$2037) in China. It carries the same Intel i7 -8550U processor with 512 GB SSD on board. It is also available in two different color variants i.e. Dark Grey and Micah Gold.

Lenovo Yoga 7 with i5/8 GB RAM specs

Most of the models are running on the Intel i7 8th generation CPU, but here’s a low-end model in the series which packs an i5 8th generation processor with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD on board. It carries IPS full HD display and is available in two different colors such as Micah Gold and Blood Red. It is available for the price 11888 Yuan (~$1728) at Lenovo China store.

The Lenovo Yoga 7 Pro series carries an inbuilt sound bar which consists of 4 four high and low-frequency speakers of 7W with Dolby sound certification. The primary motive is to provide the user’s beautiful panoramic sound as like of 3D theatre. There’s a built-in 4096 -level pressure sensitive stylus weighing 5.5g allows you to record and note down every vital point in your own handwriting on the notebook. The device’s slim design can not only store the stylus in it but can also charge it quickly.

It’s battery withstand 14 hours of continuous work upon a full charge. Lenovo Yoga 7 Pro series carries a fast and responsive fingerprint scanner for quick authentication. In Connectivity, it carries a USB 3.1, two lighting USB-C Type ports and an audio 3.5 mm port. It weighs 1.4 Kgs and brings a premium metal design.

It will go on sale starting from September 27 at 9:30 pm Beijing Time via Lenovo China store.

