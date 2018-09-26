Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro unboxing video bares all the details before official launch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is joining the band of Xiaomi models whose specs, renders and other key details are already in the open long before they are launched. There have been quite a number of leaks surrounding the Redmi Note 6 Pro and the device has even been listed on several e-commerce websites like Giztop, AliExpress, LightInTheBox etc. We have also seen several leaked pictures and even a video of the device in the real skin. None of these offers more details than the unboxing video of the Redmi Note 6 Pro which was posted by Youtuber Technical Guruji on his YouTube channel.

The video offers us a detailed video of the Redmi Note 6 Pro unboxing. It takes us through the entire process right from when it is still inside the retail box. The retail box only houses the device, a USB cable and a 10W charging adapter which some might see as disappointing. The phone is confirmed to feature a huge 6.26-inch notch display screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution. It will still utilise the Snapdragon 636 chipset just like the Redmi Note 5 Pro but this particular model in the unboxing video has the modest 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Read Also: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is now up for pre-order on Giztop

The camera aspect sees the Redmi Note 6 Pro sporting dual cameras comprising a 12MP main sensor with 1.4µm pixels aperture and Dual Pixel AF and there is a 5MP secondary sensor. The device also comes with dual selfie shooters is a 20MP+2MP combo. The phone also packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Keeping the lights on is a 4000mAh battery which comes with Quick Charge support. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack on top and an IR blaster.

There is still no word from XIaomi on when the model will be launched and the final price tag. See the unboxing video from below.