Realme 2 duo to launch in Indonesia on October 9, Vietnam launch date to come later

Realme will be taking its phones outside the shores of India come next month. The manufacturer will be heading to Indonesia and Vietnam soon based on the info on its new websites for both countries.

The landing page for the Indonesian site states that the Realme 2 series will launch in the country on October 9. Since the site says Realme 2 series, we expect both the Realme 2 and the yet-to-be-released Realme 2 Pro to be launched on the same day.

The backdrop for the landing page is the Realme 2 Pro’s waterdrop notch. If you look closely you can see the front-facing camera nestled within the notch.

For Vietnam, Realme has not announced a launch date yet neither has it teased the phones that will be launching. However, the Realme video ad that shows the Realme 2 Pro is on the site.

The Realme 2 has a 6.2” HD+ screen with a notch. It has 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage and is powered by the Snapdragon 450 processor. A 13MP + 2MP dual camera combo sits on its back while an 8MP camera sits within the notch.

It has support for storage expansion and dual SIM. There is a fingerprint scanner on its back and a 4230mAh battery under its hood. It is priced at Rs. 8990 (~$124) for the base model and Rs. 10,990 (~$151) for the 4GB RAM model.

The full specs of the Realme 2 Pro are still unknown but it has will come with a smaller notch, a Snapdragon 660 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will be announced tomorrow in India.

