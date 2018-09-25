Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro teaser confirms Kirin 980 processor

Huawei has scheduled an event on October 16th in London where the company will announce its flagship smartphones — Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. Recently, the company’s leaked teaser of the phones showcased the camera capabilities. Now, another teaser video has surfaced online, which confirms that both the phones will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 processor.

The Kirin 980 chipset was announced by Huawei last month, making it the first mobile processor manufactured using the 7nm process. Not only that, but it is also the first chipset with the new Cortex-A76 CPU cores; the first chipset with a dual-NPU; the first with the Mali-G76 GPU, the first with a Cat. 21 LTE modem, and the first chipset to support 2133MHz LPDDR4X.

The octa-core chipset comes in a tri-cluster arrangement (2+2+4). The four Cortex-A76 cores are separated into two – one set is clocked at 2.6GHz while the other is clocked at 2.2GHz. The former takes on high demanding short-term tasks while the latter handles high-demanding long-term tasks. The power-saving Cortex-A55 cores are clocked at 1.8GHz and handle simple everyday tasks.

The Kirin 980 also has a new ISP with a 46 percent increase in performance over last year’s model. Huawei says that it also brings a 23 percent improvement in recording power efficiency and 33 percent improvement in recording latency. There is also the new dual NPU chipset termed “Dual-Brain Power” that is claimed to be 120 percent faster than the NPU in the Kirin 970.

Earlier, the phone’s specifications were leaked online, revealing that the Mate 20 will have a 6.3-inch OLED display with 3120 x 1440 pixel screen resolution and curved sides, and will be powered by a 4,200mAh battery with support for wireless charging. It could come with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The triple camera set up on the phone could include a 20-megapixel RGB sensor, a 12-megapixel monochrome sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The Mate 20 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to have an in-display fingerprint sensor and a wider notch to house necessary sensors for 3D facial recognition.

