Huawei Nova 3i new variant with 128 GB Storage, 6 GB RAM introduced; Acaia Red model also available

Huawei Nova 3i is the first Kirin 710 chipset smartphone from the company that was announced two months ago. The handset has been available in China in variants such as 64 GB storage + 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage + 4 GB RAM. The Chinese manufacturer has introduced a higher configuration model in the home market. The company has also started selling the Nova 3i in a new color variant of Acaia Red

When Huawei had announced the Nova 3i smartphone, it was made available only in three color choices of black, white and blue purple. However, it is only now that the company has launched the handset in a new color variant of Acaia Red.

The base model of the Nova 3i that features 128 GB of storage + 4 GB RAM is priced at 2,199 Yuan (~$322). The higher edition that is packed with 64 GB of storage + 6 GB RAM can be availed at 1,999 Yuan (~$291). The newly introduced 128 GB storage + 6 GB RAM variant of the smartphone carries a price tag of 2,399 Yuan (~$351).

The Huawei Nova 3i houses a notched display of 6.3 inches that produces 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ resolution. The Kirin 710 chipset is the driving force of the smartphone. What’s interesting about the Nova 3i is that it features dual front-facing cameras and dual rear cameras. The notch includes 24-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup which carries support for AI scene recognition, AI smart beauty and AI HDR Pro.

The back panel of the Nova 3i is equipped with 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup that supports AI blurring effect for selfie shots and AI scene recognition. The handset comes loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo OS that is overlaid with EMUI 8.2 UI. The smartphone receives power from 3,340mAh battery.

(source)