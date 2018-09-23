Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 spotted on official website, may come with higher water resistance

Mobvoi, the Chinese AI company now smartwatch maker may have a new watch coming soon. A teaser for a successor to its affordable smartwatch, the Ticwatch E, was seen on its official website and it hinted at the successor, the Ticwatch E2, coming with a higher IP rating.

The teaser shows a watch with a similar design to the Ticwatch E but with the dial on the right. The watch is submerged in water and below it is its name and the caption “Water is now a friend of your watch”.

The original Ticwatch E has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. This means it will survive splashes but can’t be used for swimming and diving. The Ticwatch E2 may have an IP68 rating which makes it suitable for swimming.

READ MORE: Amazfit Verge Hands-on pictures: A complete premium smartwatch is born!

Apart from that, we don’t know much else about the other features of the watch and its release date. It appears it will maintain the silicone strap + plastic frame design and apparently, come in black. If Mobvoi also wants to keep the price low, it may use a different processor (from MediaTek again or the older SDW2100) instead of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100. But the new Wear OS should serve as consolation for the SoC.

(Source)