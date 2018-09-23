Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite first official teaser for global launch released

In the past week, Xiaomi extended its Mi 8 series by introducing the Mi 8 Pro and Mi 8 Lite smartphones in China. Soon after the launch, Xiaomi’s Global spokesperson Donovan Sung confirmed that the global edition of the Mi 8 Pro will be arriving soon. Also, the official Twitter handle of Xiaomi carried the first teaser of the Mi 8 Lite to confirm that this handset will be also soon available in global markets.

Shown above is the first official teaser that confirms the global debut of the Mi 8 Lite. However, the above tweet does not reveal its launch date. It only confirms that it is Snapdragon 660 powered smartphone that is packed with exciting internals.

The Mi 8 Lite has arrived in China in multiple models such as 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. These models are respectively priced at 1,399 Yuan (~$204), 1,699 Yuan (~$177) and 1,999 Yuan (~$291).

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite features 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen that produces 19:9 aspect ratio since its features a notch. The display supports Full HD+ resolution. For capturing selfies, it is equipped with a 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor. The back panel is fitted with 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup. The handset is loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo and it is packed with a 3,350mAh battery that carries support for fast charging.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro is an advanced version of the Xiaomi Mi 8 phone that was announced in May. The major highlight of the phone is that it comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The enhanced pressure-sensitive sensor assists the phone to unlock faster.

The Mi 8 Pro comes with 6.21-inch S-AMOLED notched screen that supports Full HD+ resolution. The Snapdragon 845 powers the 128 GB storage + 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage + 8 GB RAM. The back panel of the phone features dual 12-megapixel rear cameras and it is also fitted with 20-megapixel selfie camera. The handset is powered by 3,000mAh battery.

The 128 GB storage + 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage + 8 GB RAM are respectively priced at 3,199 Yuan (~$466) and 3,599 Yuan (~$525).

