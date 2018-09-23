Huawei Y9 (2019) TENAA listing points at a Honor 8X with a bigger battery and extra camera

The Huawei Y9 was seen on TENAA a few weeks ago but only images of the phone and a few specs were revealed. Now a full listing has surfaced and we can say this is practically an Honor 8X with a bigger battery and extra camera.

The Huawei Y9 (2019) variant on TENAA has model number JKM-AL00a. It packs a 6.5-inch screen with a 2340 x 1080 resolution. This is the same screen size and resolution as the Honor 8X, so expect it to have a notch. It is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core processor which is definitely the Kirin 710.

Just like the Honor 8X, the Huawei Y9 will come in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants with 64GB and 128GB of storage respectively. A MicroSD card slot will allow users add up to an additional 400GB of storage.

The phone will come with a 20MP + 2MP dual rear camera combo. It will also have dual front-facing cameras but TENAA mentions only one – a 16MP sensor. The secondary sensor is most likely a 2MP sensor like the one on the rear.

The Huawei Y9 (2019) will have a 3900mAh battery (~4000mAh), run Android 8.1 Oreo, and have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will be available in Black, Pink, Blue, and Purple when it launches.

READ MORE: Huawei gave out power banks to Apple fans queuing for iPhones in Singapore

The phone is expected to launch in Europe too which is where it will go by the name Huawei Y9 (2019). However, it will launch first in China most likely under the Enjoy series.

(Source)