Xiaomi Mi Max 3 price slashed by 100 Yuan (~$15) ahead of global launch

Two months ago, Xiaomi had launched the Mi Max 3 in China. The 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants of the phone had arrived with 1,699 Yuan (~$247) and 1,999 Yuan (~$291) pricing. The official Xiaomi store on Gome Mall is selling both the storage editions of the Mi Max 3 with a price cut of 100 Yuan.

On Gome Mall, the 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM edition of the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is priced at 1,599 Yuan (~$233) after a discount of 100 Yuan (~$15). And the higher variant that includes 128 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM carries a pricing of 1,899 Yuan (~$277). This model has is also selling with a discount of 100 Yuan (~$15).

Xiaomi’s official online store is selling the Mi Max 3 with original pricing. There is no confirmation on whether the price cut for Mi Max 3 on Gome Mall is temporary or permanent one.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is an impressive phone that features a huge notch-less display of 6.99 inches and a big battery of 5,500mAh capacity. The Snapdragon 636 is present under the hood of the device. The handset is preinstalled with MIUI 9 based Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

It is the first Mi Max series smartphone to come with 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual camera setup. For shooting selfies, it features a front-facing camera of 8-megapixel. The other features of the smartphone include USB-C port, rear-mounted fingerprint reader, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. The handset was introduced in Black, Gold and Blue colors, but Gome Mall’s listing for the smartphone does not include Blue variant.

Since its launch, the Mi Max 3 has been exclusively available in China. The official global Twitter account of Xiaomi has teased the arrival of Mi Max 3. The global launch of the Xiaomi phablet seems to be nearing, but the exact launch date is not available yet.

