Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro vs Meizu 16 Plus vs OnePlus 6: Specs Comparison

Xiaomi decided to launch the Mi 8 Explorer Edition in the global market as the Mi 8 Pro in new color variants: another flagship is now in the shelves with the most powerful hardware you can expect in 2018. In the same price range, we believe that Meizu 16 Plus and OnePlus 6 are the best Chinese flagships you can currently get besides this new handset, so we decided to compare them to understand which would be the best choice for consumers. After reading the comparison, you can let us know if you agree or not by using the comment box below.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro vs Meizu 16 Plus vs OnePlus 6

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro Meizu 16 Plus OnePlus 6 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 154.9 x 74.8 x 7.6 mm, 177 grams 160.4 x 78.2 x 7.3 mm, 182 grams 155.7 x 75.4 x 7.8 mm, 177 grams DISPLAY 6.21 inches, 1080 x 2248p (Full HD+), 402 ppi, Super AMOLED 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2160p (Full HD+), 374 ppi, 18:9 ratio, Super AMOLED 6.28 inches, 1080 x 2280 pixels, 402 ppi, 19:9 ratio, Optic AMOLED PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz MEMORY 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB SOFTWARE Android 8.1 Oreo, MIUI 10 Android 8.0 Oreo, Flyme OS Android 8.1 Oreo, Oxygen OS CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS CAMERA Dual 12 + 12 MP f/1.8 + f/2.4

20 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 12 + 20 MP f/1.8 and f/2.6

20 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 16 + 20 MP f/1.7

16 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 3000 mAh, Fast charging with Quick Charge 4.0 3570 mAh, Fast Charging with mCharge 4.0 3300 mAh, Fast Charging with Quick Charge 3.0 ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot

Design

For Xiaomi, Meizu and OnePlus, these flagships are a big step forward in terms of aesthetics. Indeed, Meizu 16 Plus and OnePlus 6 are the first flagships from the companies to sport an elegant glass back and, as you know, glass backs are the most common choice for premium designs. But the winner is Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro with the most impressive design: it is the only last-gen smartphone to come with a transparent back thanks to which you can see internal components from the outside. And if you do not like it, there is also a stunning gradient hue.

Display

All of these handsets pack wonderful AMOLED displays and a Full HD+ resolution. So you will get a stunning viewing quality in each case. Judging from the specs on the paper, Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro may offer a slightly better viewing quality thanks to the HDR10 technology making colors richer. But the one I would pick is the Meizu 16 Plus due to its huge 6.5-inch display without notch. A so big display is hard to find on a so powerful flagship and this is enough to award Meizu 16 Plus. But obviously, if you do not like big phablets, go for the Mi 8 Pro.

Specs & Software

These devices are three smartphones with the most powerful hardware department launched in 2018. They all have the octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC which is the best Qualcomm’s chipset, and it is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM. So all of them deliver blazing speeds and a limitless multi-tasking experience. It is a draw under this point of view, but note that Meizu 16 Plus and Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro come with 128 GB of internal storage in its base variant, while OP6 starts from 64 GB.

Camera

We did not try to click a photo with the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro, but given that it has the same camera department as the original Mi 8, it will provide the same photo and video quality. A quality which makes us put this phone in the first place of this trio, as this device can shoot detailed photos with rich colors in every light condition and the stabilization works greatly. But Meizu 16 Plus and OnePlus 6 are still stunning camera phones, so even if you choose them you do not make a bad choice.

Battery

Given that it has a bigger size, Meizu 16 Plus also has the biggest battery. And it surely lasts more than both Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro and OnePlus 6. It can also charged very quickly thanks to the proprietary mCharge 4.0 technology.

Price

All of these handsets are very affordable flagships if we compare it with the concurrency. Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro starts from just $470/€400 (6/128 GB configuration), Meizu 16 Plus starts from exactly the same price in the same base configuration, while OnePlus 6 starts from $519/€519 in the 6/64 GB variant. With the actual prices, in my opinion, Meizu 16 Plus is the king for productivity and advanced users, but if you prefer the design and cameras you should go for the Mi 8 Pro.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro vs Meizu 16 Plus vs OnePlus 6: PROs and CONS

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

PROs

Better design

Great display quality

Excellent camera

Affordable

CONS

Smaller battery

Meizu 16 Plus

PROs

Bigger display

Bigger battery

Great camera

Affordable

CONS

Big dimensions

OnePlus 6

PROs

Good cameras

Nice design

Huge performance

Wider availability

CONS