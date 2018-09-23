Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) to launch in India on September 25

In August, Samsung had launched the Galaxy Note 9 flagship phone in India. The country has already received other phones such as Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy J6+ and Galaxy J4+. The South Korean tech giant has recently launched the Galaxy Watch smartwatch in India. And now, the company is prepping up to introduce the Galaxy A7 (2018) in India. Fresh information reveals that the handset will be announced on Sept. 25 and it will be exclusively available through Flipkart.

Samsung has begun teasing the arrival of the Galaxy A7 (2018) through Twitter and Instagram accounts in India. The teasers reveal that the smartphone will be equipped with Dolby Atoms for surround sound experience and triple rear cameras.

It goes without saying the USP of the Galaxy A7 (2018) is triple camera system that includes an f/1.7 aperture 24-megapixel primary sensor, f/.24 aperture 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with field of view of 120 degrees like the human eye and f/2.2 aperture 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The triple rear cameras are equipped with multiple photography features such as Selfie Focus, Pro Lighting Mode, AI scene optimizer, filters and AR Emojis. The frontside of the Galaxy A7 (2018) features f/2.0 aperture 24-megapixel selfie shooter that carries support for face unlock.

The Galaxy A7 (2018) features a 6-inch S-AMOLED screen with Infinity Display design that offers an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. It produces Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels. It is fueled by 2.2 GHz octa-core processor and it is packed with a 3,300mAh battery. The handset is loaded with Android 8.0 Oreo.

The 64 GB and 128 GB storage models of the Galaxy A7 (2018) are respectively packed with 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM. For more storage, it features a microSD card slot. The handset features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

There is no information available on the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018). As of this writing, it is only known that it will be exclusively available through Flipkart.