Samsung Galaxy Watch lands in India for Rs. 24,990

In August, Samsung had debuted the Galaxy Watch smartwatch alongside the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone in New York. While the Galaxy Note 9 is already available for buying in the country, the Galaxy Watch was introduced in India on Sept. 21. The new Galaxy Watch is the successor of the Gear S3 smartwatch from last year. It has arrived with a starting price of Rs. 24,990.

The Galaxy Watch by Samsung is a waterproof device with 5 ATM rating and since it is MIL-STD-810G certified, it can withstand harsh climatic conditions. For dealing with stress levels, a stress management tracker is available on the Galaxy Watch. The device also features an improved sleep monitor that tracks sleep patterns including REM cycles. The smartwatch also offers 39 workout profiles and 21 indoor exercises. The device is loaded with Tizen OS 4.0.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch features a round-shaped S-AMOLED screen of 1.2 inches that carries support for Always-On Display feature. The screen of the device is shielded by Gorilla Glass DX. The Exynos 9110 chipset that includes a dual-core processor powers the smartwatch along with 768 MB of RAM. It includes an internal storage of 4 GB. The smartwatch carries support for wireless charging.

The Galaxy Watch is equipped multiple sensors such as accelerometer, ambient sensor, barometer, gyroscope and HRM. As far as connectivity is concerned, the Samsung smartwatch features Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, GPS and GLONASS. The Tizen powered smartwatch can be paired with Android phones running on Android 5.0 or iPhone 5 or later with iOS 9.0 onboard.

The Galaxy Watch has arrived in India in two models. The 46mm and 42mm variants have respectively landed in the country with Rs. 24,990 and Rs. 29,990 pricings. The 46mm Galaxy Watch comes in Silver color with Matte Black bezel. It has a 1.2-inch screen that offers 360 x 360 pixels display resolution and 270mAh battery.

On the other side, the 42mm model can be availed in Midnight Black and Rose Gold variants. It includes a 1.3-inch display that produces 360 x 360 pixels screen resolution and 472mAh battery.

The smartwatch will be available for buying from mid-October through authorized retailers in India. There is no confirmation on whether the country will be also receiving the LTE variant of the Galaxy Watch.