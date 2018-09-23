Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL rumors: New high-resolution renders shared by reputable tipster

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones are launching next month. In the past few weeks, the Pixel 3 XL has appeared in multiple leaks. Not only the images and videos of the production units of the Pixel 3 XL have been revealed but also, they were reviewed and sold in the grey market. An Indian tipster has recently shared high-resolution photos of the Pixel 3 XL and now reputable leakster Evan Blass has come up with fresh renders that reveal the front design of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones.

The Pixel 3 XL is a massive phone when compared to the Pixel 3. It is speculated that the Pixel 3 XL will be featuring a 6.7-inch screen whereas the smaller Pixel 3 will be arriving with a 5.4-inch display. The Pixel 3 is expected to support an aspect ratio of 18:9 and the notched screen of the Pixel 3 XL may support 19:9 aspect ratio.

The Pixel 3 XL has the infamous notch which includes one of the front-facing speaker and dual selfie cameras. The bottom bezel of the phone is fitted with another frontal speaker. On the other side, the Pixel 3 features thick-sized upper and lower bezels. It also features dual front-facing speakers. The top bezel is the home for its dual selfie cameras. It is speculated that the dual selfie camera setup of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL will include an auto-focus enabled 8-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary fixed-focus 8-megapixel lens with f/2.2 aperture.

Since you guys keep asking… pic.twitter.com/DpRqzsyRem — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 21, 2018

The Snapdragon 845 chipset accompanied by 4 GB of RAM will be present under the hood of Pixel 3 duo. Both phones are expected to arrive with a native storage of 64 GB. The glass rear on both smartphones will allow them to support Qi wireless charging.

The Oct. 9 Google event in New York will see the arrival of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones. The search engine giant is also rumored to debut Pixelbook 2, Pixel Buds and Google Home Hub.