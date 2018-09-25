UMIDIGI A3 pre-order page now live on AliExpress, specs in tow ahead of Sept 28 launch

The UMIDIGI recently revealed via its official Facebook page that it is working on the UMIDIGI A3 which is expected to pack triple card slots. The device has now been listed on AliExpress where it seems to be open for pre-orders. The listing also affords us an opportunity to know the full specifications as well as see the real life renders of the UMIDIGI A3.

As you may have known, the UMIDIGI A3 is an entry-level model but UMIDIGI touts it to be a beast. It features a 5.5-inch In-cell HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek MT679 chipset with a Quadcore CPU clocked at 1.5GHz. The processor is paired with 2GB of RAM while there is just a 16GB storage variant. That is the whole essence of the triple slots. Two of the slots can take nano-SIM cards while the third slot is for the microSD card. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB more. So, you won’t need to sacrifice a SIM slot for the SD card as is the case with most entry-level phones.

Another interesting feature of UMIDIGI A3 is that the two SIM slots support dual 4G VoLTE connectivity, meaning the 4G network will run at the same time on both slots. This may likely be the first entry-level model to have such features. On the camera end, the device packs a vertically aligned dual camera setup at the rear and a single selfie camera. The rear sensors comprise of a 12MP+5MP combo with dual tone LED flash while there is an 8MP sensor at the front. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Keeping the lights on is a 3300mAh battery. UMIDIGI promised global bands on the device and that they have delivered. The A3 comes with a host of global bands such as LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/19/20 etc.

Read Also: UMIDIGI A3 launching Sept. 28 with Triple SIM slots, Dual 4G VoLTE and Global Bands

You can check out the pre-order page of the UMIDIGI A3 on AliExpress where it is listed with a price tag of just $99.99 but the page is inactive. However, UMIDIGI is teasing a $79.99 price tag as can be seen on one of the posters. The device is expected to start shipping this October and we expect the pre-order page to become active on September 28 when the device will be officially unveiled. You can check out the UMIDIGI A3 preorder page on AliExpress using the source link below.

(source)