Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro pricing, official images leaked through online listing

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has appeared on multiple online retailer sites such as Giztop, AliExpress and LightInTheBox even before its official announcement. Today, the smartphone has appeared on Smart.md, an online store from Moldova. The listing contains all the specs of the Redmi Note 6 Pro. It also includes the pricing of its 32 GB and 64 GB storage editions.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro features a 6.26-inc IPS LCD notched screen that carries support for Full HD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The Snapdragon 636 that is present under the Redmi Note 5 Pro is also available inside the Redmi Note 6 Pro. The handset is packed with a 4,000mAh battery.

Present inside the frontal notch of the Redmi Note 6 Pro is the dual front-facing module that includes 20-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The back panel of the smartphone features a vertical dual camera module that includes 12-megapixel main sensor and 5-megapixel secondary lens.

The 32 GB and 64 GB storage variants of the Redmi Note 6 Pro are equipped with microSD card slot for additional storage. It is preinstalled with Android 8.1 Oreo. The OS will be overlaid with the latest version of MIUI.

The official renders present on the Redmi Note 6 Pro on Smart.md reveals that it will be coming in color choices such as black, blue, gold, rose gold and red. The 32 GB Redmi Note 6 Pro is priced at 5,799 Moldovan Lei (~$343) whereas its 64 GB edition carries a price tag of 6,399 (~$379).

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is also available in 64 GB storage + 6 GB RAM variant. However, none of the Note 6 Pro leaks have revealed whether it will be also available in 64 GB storage + 6 GB RAM model.

Xiaomi is yet to confirm on the existence of the Redmi Note 6 Pro. The number of leaks that have surfaced so far suggests that its official launch may not be far away.

