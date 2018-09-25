Samsung Galaxy P30 coming with cheaper pricing and high specs, but no in-display fingerprint scanner

Samsung is rumored to be working on introducing the P-series of smartphones. The Galaxy P30 is expected to arrive as the first phone in the new series. Rumors have claimed that the Galaxy P30 will be the first phone to arrive with in-display fingerprint scanner. However, a well-known tipster from China with @MMDJ_ Twitter handle has claimed that the handset will not feature an under-display feature.

Previous reports had claimed that the Galaxy P30 would be equipped with an LCD panel fitted with an in-screen fingerprint reader. Since the under-display fingerprint scanning technology can work only on phones with OLED display, it seemed a bit odd to here the rumor about Samsung P30 featuring an LCD screen as well as in-display fingerprint sensor. The South Korean company has been using AMOLED screen for all its smartphones since many years. The inclusion of LCD panel on P30 suggests that it is likely to feature a traditional fingerprint reader.

The Chinese leakster seems to be pretty clear that the Galaxy P30 will be coming with a regular fingerprint scanner. He has also claimed that the P30 will be a smartphone with high specifications made available with cheaper pricing. He further added that the SM-G6200 smartphone which is believed to be the model number of Galaxy P30 will be coming with 6 GB of RAM.

A recent report has revealed that the Galaxy P30 will be coming in 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants. Probably, both phones are likely to be equipped with 6 GB of RAM. The handset is expected to arrive in blue, pink, black and red color gradients. As of this writing, there is no confirmation on the other specifications of the Galaxy P30.

The Galaxy P30 is expected to be accompanied with a bit higher specced P30+ smartphone. The new P-series is rumored to be aimed towards Asian markets such as China and India. The Galaxy P30 duo is expected to go official before the end of 2018.

