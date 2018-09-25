Samsung India plans new strategy to take on its rivals

In India, Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo control the mid-range smartphone market. Samsung has a new plan to take on this Chinese trio ahead of the festive season.

Samsung’s plan is to bring high-end features to the mid-range category and it wants to start with the Galaxy A-series. Senior vice president of Samsung India, Mohandeep Singh, believes the new A series will be able to create a larger market for them than the affordable J series. The J series which go for INR 10,000 and up currently has a user base of 60 million with 40 different models.

Mr. Singh says they will work closely with consumers to understand their requirement in a phone, so as to stay ahead of the game. The A series will sell for between INR 20,000 – INR 30,000.

The Galaxy A7 (2018) is one of Samsung’s newest member in the A-series. It is the first Samsung phone to come with triple rear cameras and sells for INR 23,990. The phone’s triple cameras are some of the premium features Samsung says will be making its way to the mid-range category and just like the cameras, other features may even debut first in the category before the flagships.

