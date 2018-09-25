Nubia Z18s, the upcoming dual screen phone specs appear through Master Lu listing

Nubia’s forthcoming dual screen smartphone is speculated to go official as Nubia Z18s. The specifications and images of the alleged Z18s have already appeared through its TENAA listing. According to the TENAA listing, the smartphone has a model number of NX616J. Today, the same Nubia NX616J smartphone have appeared on Chinese benchmarking platform called Master Lu through which key specs have been confirmed.

According to the Master Lu listing of the NX616J smartphone, its display supports 2280 x 1080 pixels. This seems to be the front display of the smartphone. It is fueled by Snapdragon 845 chipset. The SoC is coupled with 8 GB of RAM. These specs have also surfaced through the TENAA listing of the phone.

TENAA has confirmed that the Nubia NX616J is a dual display phone. The front LCD screen measures 6.26 inches and offers an aspect ratio of 19:9. The rear side of the phone is fitted with OLED screen of 5.1 inches that supports HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The TENAA images have confirmed that the handset will come equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

All the smartphones that are available in the market are equipped with front-facing camera, but the alleged Nubia NX616J does not feature a selfie camera. The reason behind it that the 24-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual camera placed on the back panel of the smartphone can be used to capture top quality selfie shots by using the rear display as viewfinder.

The 8 GB RAM variant of the alleged Nubia Z18s will feature 128 GB of storage. Its 6 GB RAM model will come with 64 GB of storage. The handset will be loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo OS. The 3,800mAh battery of the phone will carry support for fast charging. The handset has already appeared in leaked hands-on videos and photos which indicates its arrival may not be far away. Nubia is yet to reveal any official information on the Nubia NX616J.