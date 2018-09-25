Motorola One Power to receive Android 9.0 Pie update by the end of this year

Last month, at IFA 2018 in Berlin, Lenovo-owned Motorola announced its new Motorola One Power smartphone, which is the company’s first phone under Google’s Android One programme. Earlier this week, the phone was officially launched in India.

While Google has already released the new Android 9.0 Pie, the Motorola One Power ships with Android Oreo operating system out-of-the-box. However, it seems that the phone will receive Android Pie update by the end of this year.

During the phone’s launch in India, Motorola‘s Product Manager Abhishek Kumar said that the company will soon start soak test registrations for the Android 9.0 Pie update, most probably by mid-October. Although Motorola has not revealed exact timeline for the stable Android Pie rollout but there’s high chance that Android 9.0 Pie will be ready by the end of 2018.

Along with the Motorola Power One, the company had also announced Motorola One. While there’s no information about Android Pie for the Motorola One, we expect that the phone will follow the same path as the Motorola One Power.

The company has also said that the Motorola One Power will be frequently getting the Android security patches over the course of three years. The phones are also expected to receive the next major Android release as well.

Motorola One Power features a 6.2-inch Max Vision Full HD+ IPS display and is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor. It comes in 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. There’s a 16MP + 5MP rear cameras and a 12MP front-facing snapper. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with TurboPower fast charging.

