Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) with triple rear cameras launched in India

As expected, after unveiling the new Galaxy A7 last week, Samsung has now officially launched the smartphone in the Indian market. The highlight of the Galaxy A7 (2018) is it’s rear camera configuration, which features three camera sensors.

It has a 24-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with 120-degrees Ultra Wide Lens for wide-angle photos and a third 5-megapixel camera to capture depth information for portrait shots.

There’s a 24-megapixel front-facing camera which automatically lets more light in by combining four pixels into one pixel in low light conditions, claims the South Korean giant. It also comes with LED flash, Selfie Focus, Pro Lighting Mode, and AR emoji.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) features a 6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2220 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7885 14nm octa-core processor along with Mali-G71 GPU.

It packs 4GB of RAM with either 64GB or 128GB internal storage. There’s also another variant which comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Both models have a microSD card slot that supports expandable storage capacity of up to 512GB.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80, Bluetooth v5, GPS + GLONASS, and NFC. The phone is running Android 8.0 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 3,300mAh battery which supports adoptive fast charging technology.

Read More: Galaxy P30 could be Samsung’s first phone with an in-screen fingerprint sensor

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) comes in three color options — Blue, Black, and Gold. The base model is priced at Rs. 23,990 while the 6GB RAM model costs Rs. 28,990. The phone will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart and Samsung Shop from 26th September and will start shipping from 29th September.