Galaxy P30 could be Samsung’s first phone with an in-screen fingerprint sensor

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy S10 as its first smartphone with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Now, as per the recent report, the company will bring the in-screen fingerprint sensor on a couple of new devices before Galaxy S10. As according to folks at Sammobile, Samsung could feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner in upcoming Galaxy P30 and P30+ devices. The devices will carry a cheaper version of an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device will be exclusive to the Chinese smartphone market with the model number SM-G6200. As according to new rumours from the famous leaker, @MMDDJ on twitter. He claimed that the Galaxy P30 and P30+ would be the first Samsung devices to carry an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It will feature LCD panel which is generally incompatible with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. As per the same report, JDI is making a new in-display sensor which will work through the LCD also.

It seems Samsung is in a hurry to launch the in-screen fingerprint device, as the Galaxy S10 launch is a few months away from now.

Samsung Galaxy P30 and P30+ might launch as early as next month. Recently, Motorola launched its Moto P30 in China with an Apple iPhone lookalike design.

Samsung is reserving some new technologies for the upcoming flagship device, Galaxy S10. If rumours are to be believed, then it will carry triple rear cameras and more refined Qualcomm’s Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, there will be a Snapdragon 855 onboard which will be based on the 7nm process. Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to launch at CES 2019 in January.

