Vivo Logo Phone on sale in China for 3498 Yuan (~$509)

Vivio Logo Phone is on sale for 3498 Yuan (~$509) in China. It is available in two different colours of Fashion Purple and Fashion Orange. Vivo announced the Logo Phone along with the launch of the Vivo X23 in Beijing last month. The only difference between the X23 and the Logo Phone is the logo that is present on the backside of the device.

Vivo Logo Phone carries a Vivo logo with the similar texture as like of the back of the device. It is available at the price of 3498 Yuan (~$509) in China. Users can buy the device now from Vivo online store or JD.com, but its shipping will start on October 1st.

In terms of specs, Vivo Logo Phone carries 8 GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage coupled with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 AIE processor. It delivers 35% better performance, 12% increased graphics processing and 80% power efficiency in comparison with the Snapdragon 660.

In the display, it carries 6.41 AMOLED display with Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It carries an impressive 91.2% screen to body ratio. In the camera department, Vivo Logo Phone carries a 12-megapixel of the front camera with f/2.0 aperture. There’s dual vertical camera setup including a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor and 12-megapixel wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture. Both the front and the rear cameras pack AI features such as AI beauty, AI scene recognition, AR stickers and more.

Vivo Logo Phone is available with dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB-C, GPS and 3.5mm audio jack. It is backed by a 3,400mAh non-removable battery that supports 22.5W dual-engine fast charging technology.

It is available for the sale on both Vivo Online store and JD.com. Interested buyers can head over to the respective websites to buy the device.

