Buy The Huawei Honor V10 Smartphone For Just $319 On Giztop



Honor has a reputation for manufacturing mobile phones that are ideal for next-gen smartphone users, under the caring wing of Huawei. Staying true to its notoriety, the popular e-brand launched the Honor View 10 smartphone earlier this year and as expected, the phone became an instant hit.

While the Honor V10’s skyrocketing popularity can be attributed to its impressive features and top-end specs, the phone didn’t garner demand among cost-conscious buyers, thanks to the steep price it comes bearing.

In a bid to make the awe-inspiring Honor View 10 available to Huawei fans who are living on a tight budget, the Chinese tech behemoth is currently offering the well-received smartphone at a dropped price on Giztop. The Honor View 10 would normally set you back $399 on online and offline stores, but you can now buy it at a reduced price of just $319 on the official store of GizmoChina.

An absolute bargain at this price, the Honor View 10 is an irresistible smartphone that sports a big 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen, FHD+ display with 1080×2160 pixel resolution. It offers an aspect ratio of 18:9 for cinema-like experience when it comes to watching your favorite series, movies, photos or games.

Under the hood, it packs a powerful Kirin 970 AI CPU Octa-core i7 co-processor along with an equally competent Mali G72 MP12 GPU. It offers 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of onboard storage that ensures you never run out of storing space for your favorite content.

On the photography front, it houses a 16MP+20MP dual-camera setup on the back and a 13MP front shooter for selfies and face-to-face video chats. Furthermore, the phone runs EMUI 8.0-based Android 8.0 Oreo OS and is backed by a robust 3750mAh battery with quick charge support.

You can follow this link to check out the rest of the features and avail the discount before the promo comes to an end.

