Black Shark 2 gaming phone appears on TENAA; Packs SD845 with 8GB RAM

After all, Xiaomi has appeared once again with the new Black Shark’s dedicated gaming device at Chinese certification agency, TENAA. Earlier this year, Xiaomi backed Black Shark gaming company announced its first gaming device with SD845. Now again, Black Shark is here with the new gaming phone model numbered AWM-A0. TENAA has published some pictures of the newly leaked device letting us know about its design structure. As per the picture, Black Shark 2 packs a Dual camera on the rear side with a fingerprint sensor. There’s an engraved green colour arc, which can be a coloured LED light or a liquid cooling system.

On the front side of the Black Shark 2 gaming phone, it seems to carry a display notch with a power button on the left side of the device. While the volume rocker and some dedicated button (slider) can be seen on the right side of the deivce. It seems to be purely designed for the gaming purpose as there’s also a rubberized material (as it seems) on the back side of the device.

Black shark 2 gaming smartphone would carry a 5.99-inch display having a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels with 18:9 aspect ratio. Its display supports DCI-P3 and colour gamut of up to 97%. It will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with an Adreno 630 GPU packing liquid cooling system. There is an additional Pixelwork independent image processing chip with 8 GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The company is going to power it up with a 4000 mAh battery with some fast charging technology.

It will also pack liquid cooling technology as like its predecessor to save the device from excessive heat while playing games. Additionally, in comparison with the first Black Shark gaming phone, Black Shark 2 carries a rear fingerprint sensor with the rear dual camera. Its expected price is 2999 Yuan.

