Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 starts receiving MIUI 10 Stable update

After rolling out the new MIUI 10 update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the China-based Xiaomi has now started rolling out the same update for the Redmi Note 5 as well.

The new update is MIUI 10.0.1.0.OEIMIFH and is around 455MB in size. It brings the latest September security patch for Android as well as several major features such as full-screen gestures, redesigned notification panel, improved multitasking management, among others.

The change-log related to the update reveals that the company has simplified system sounds and has also applied smart filters. It also brings AI-based Portrait mode to single camera devices which can blur the background.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 was launched earlier this year running MIUI 9.2, based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system out-of-the-box. A few months ago, the phone received an update of MIUI 9.5, which was also based on Android Nougat. Last month, the company released another update, which brought Android Oreo to the smartphone.

Redmi Note 5 comes with a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display having a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and 2.5D curved glass. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 625 14nm processor.

It comes with AI Dual Camera that features a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary sensor of 5-megapixel that captures depth. It comes equipped with features like dual autofocus, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), HDR, Burst Mode and Panorama. It can capture amazing AI driven portrait shots by naturally blurring the background.

On the front side, there’s a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture along with a selfie flash to enhance low light snaps. It also features Beautify 3.0, selfie timer, and face recognition.

The phone, which supports Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, GPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, and IR blaster, is powered by a 4,000nAh battery which the company claims can last for two days in a single charge.

