Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 636, 4 GB RAM

Xiaomi will be soon announcing the Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone. However, there is no official confirmation yet on the existence of the phone, but the recent reports have revealed it design, specifications and pricing. A Geekbench listing of the Note 6 Pro has surfaced today through which it has been revealed that the smartphone will be indeed coming with SD636 SoC.

According to the Geekbench listing of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, it features Snapdragon 636 and 4 GB of RAM. The Android 8.1 Oreo OS is preinstalled on the phone. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the Note 6 Pro has respectively scored 1332 and 4675 points.

The above listing of the Redmi Note 6 Pro is no longer available on Geekbench. It seems that the listing has been removed. The Redmi Note 5 Pro that was unveiled earlier this year is the first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 636 chipset. So, it is very likely that the company may use the chipset on the Redmi Note 6 Pro. Moreover, past reports have revealed that the Snapdragon 636 SoC will be present under the hood of the smartphone.

The Redmi Note 6 leaks have revealed the handset may arrive in 32 GB storage + 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM models. A 6.26-inch notched IPS LCD screen is speculated to be present on the device. The display of the phone is expected to carry support for 19:9 aspect ratio.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is rumored to arrive with four cameras. The notch of the phone is expected to house 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup whereas 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual cameras could be present on the rear. A big battery of 4,000mAh capacity is tipped to power the phone. The leaked render of the Redmi Note 6 Pro has revealed that it would be coming colors like black, gold, rose gold, blue and red color variants. It may sport a metallic chassis that will come equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

