Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 7.1 Plus both rumored to debut with Snapdragon 710 on October 4

The Nokia 7.1 Plus is rumored to arrive with a notched display, but one of the recent reports had claimed that it could be coming with a notch-less screen. Fresh information revealed by NokiaPowerUser claims that HMD Global will be launching both Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 7.1 Plus smartphones in the near future. The report also reveals that the Nokia 7.1 will feature a regular display whereas the Nokia 7.1 Plus will continue to feature notched screens like the other Plus models like Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus.

Earlier this year, HMD Global had launched the Nokia 7 Plus smartphone. It is now being speculated that the rumored Nokia 7.1 smartphone will be arriving as a successor for the Nokia 7 Plus phone. There is a possibility that the Nokia 7.1 may feature a 6-inch screen that will carry support for an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Snapdragon 710 chipset is rumored to power the Nokia 7.1 along with 4 GB of RAM. The device is tipped to feature an internal storage of 64 GB.

The Nokia 7.1 Plus is also speculated to be driven by Snapdragon 710. Since it is Plus variant, it is tipped to arrive more amount of RAM and larger internal storage. Hence, it may come equipped with 6 GB of RAM and an inbuilt storage of 128 GB. The handset may also feature a bigger screen and battery. Both the devices may release Android One smartphones.

The Finnish firm has already confirmed that it will be holding a press event on Oct. 4. Previous reports had claimed that that the company may debut the Nokia 7.1 Plus on the said date. Newer information reveals that the Nokia 7.1 will be also unleashed alongside the Nokia 7.1 Plus. As of this writing, there is no information available on the pricing of the Nokia 7.1 and 7.1 Plus.

