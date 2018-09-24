Vivo V11 spotted on official website with in-screen fingerprint reader

Earlier this month, Vivo had launched the Vivo V11 Pro as its first V-series smartphone with in-display fingerprint scanner. Speculations are rife that the Vivo V11 is an upcoming smartphone from the company that will be arriving with lower specs and pricing than the V11 Pro. The Vivo V11 has been spotted on the official online store of Vivo India even before its official announcement. The entire specifications of the phone have also surfaced through its official online store listing.

Vivo’s online store appearance of the Vivo V11 has revealed that it will be coming a 6.3-inch Halo FullView display which means it will feature a waterdrop notch. The listing also reveals that the In-cell LTPS screen of the phone is embedded with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The MediaTek Helio P60 chipset will be powering the phone with 6 GB of RAM. It will be receiving power from 3,315mAh battery. It has an internal storage of 64 GB. The handset is loaded with FunTouch OS 4.5 flavored Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

For photography, the Vivo V11 features f/2.0 aperture 16-megapixel + f/2.4 aperture 5-megapixel dual camera setup and a front-facing camera of 25-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera of the phone is listed with features like time-lapse photography, camera filter, bokeh, Live Photo, AI backlight HDR, AI face beauty, AI scene recognition, AR stickers and more. The front camera is also equipped with features like camera filter, Live Photo, portrait, AI backlight HDR, AI face beauty, AR stickers, AI face shaping and AI selfie lighting.

The listing has also revealed that the Vivo V11 carries a price tag of Rs. 23,990. Its color variants include Nebula Purple and Starry Night Black. The V11 Pro is selling with a pricing of Rs. 25,990 in the country. It features a 6.41-inch S-AMOLED Halo FullView display, Snapdragon 660 and fast charging enabled 3,400mAh battery. The camera configuration on the V11 Pro is same as the rumored V11 model. Rumors have it that the Vivo V11 may get official on Sept. 26.

