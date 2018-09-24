Vivo V9 Pro launching in India on September 26, to be Amazon-exclusive

Earlier this year, in March, Vivo launched its Vivo V9 smartphone in the Indian market. Now, the Chinese manufacturer is gearing up to launch an upgraded model of the same in the Indian market, dubbed as Vivo V9 Pro.

A landing page for the Vivo V9 Pro, which went live on Amazon India, reveals that the phone will be Amazon-exclusive and will be launched on 26th September. It seems that this is the same model that was recently launched in Indonesia as the Vivo V9 6GB.

The phone’s landing page reveals that it’ll come with a FullView 2.0 display. The phone packs Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 660 AIE processor and 6GB of RAM.

The Vivo V9 Pro will have a 6.3-inch 19:9 display with a notch on top and around 90% screen-to-body ratio. It’ll come with 64GB of internal storage, along with a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity.

Coming to the camera department, there’ll be a dual camera setup, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth sensing. On the front side, there’s a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel camera sensor for taking selfies and video calling.

The phone will be running Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box, with the company’s own FunTouch 4.0 custom interface on top. The device will be powered by a 3,260mAh battery, which should be enough to last an entire day on moderate usage.

We are expecting the Vivo V9 Pro to come in two color options — Black and Red. To know the phone’s pricing and availability information for the Indian market, we’ll have to wait for the company to officially launch the device on 26th September.

