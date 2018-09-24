Motorola’s Moto One Power launched in India for Rs. 15,999 ($221)

As expected, Motorola has today launched a new smartphone in India — Moto One Power, which was originally announced at IFA 2018 in Berlin last month. Priced at Rs. 15,999, which roughly converts to $221, the phone will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart.

The phone features a 6.2-inch Max Vision Full HD+ IPS display having a screen resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU.

It comes in two variants based on the memory configuration — 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. In India, only the 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage model has been launched. It also has a microSD card slot, enabling users to further expand the storage capacity.

In the camera department, the phone features a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front side, it comes equipped with a 12-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The Moto One Power comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and has P2i water-repellent nanocoating. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, and GPS + GLONASS.

Being a part of the Android One program, the smartphone runs on the stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box. The company has also promised Android 9.0 Pie update as well as Android Q update for the phone. The handset is powered by a 5,000mAh battery which also supports TurboPower fast charging technology.

The Moto One Power will be available in Black color and will go on sale exclusively through online marketplace Flipkart from 5th October for a price of Rs. 15,999 (approx. $221).