POCO F1 gets MIUI 9.6.22 update, brings bug fixes and security patch

Xiaomi has started rolling out a new stable update to the POCO F1 (POCOPHONE F1). Sadly, the new update doesn’t bring MIUI 10 but comes as MIUI 9.6.22 and is bundled with fixes, optimizations, and last month’s security patch.

The update is 423MB in size and has begun to arrive on devices in India. It brings fixes to apps such as the camera, phone, and recorder. It is also said to bring Face Unlock (already available to Indian users) to users in Bangladesh, France, Nepal, Poland, Spain, and Sri Lanka.

The new update removes Mi Roaming, fixes a bug that affects the launching of several apps, and optimizes the camera’s launching process and image processing. It also brings August’s security patch. We hope the MIUI 10 stable update brings September or even October’s security update if it rolls out next month.

The POCOPHONE F1 has been termed the flagship killer’s killer due to its combination of flagship specs and low price. It is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor with liquid cooling and packs up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

READ MORE: Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro officially confirmed to launch globally soon

It has a 6.18-inch FHD+ screen with a notch, dual rear cameras (12MP + 5MP), a 20MP selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0. Pricing starts at €329 (~$387).

(Source)