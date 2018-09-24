Honor V10 with the flagship Kirin 970 chipset gets a massive price cut

Huawei’s Honor brand today officially rolled out a special offer for the Honor V10 on JD.com. The offer affects the 6GB + 64GB variant of the device which is now offered for 2099 yuan ($306). The device earlier had a further 100 yuan price cut and was sold briefly for 1999 yuan ($291). This is a surprise price cut which has seen the price of the device drop by 999 yuan. The Honor V10 was announced with a 2,999 yuan price tag for the 6GB + 64GB variant.

The Honor V10 comes in as a mid-range model but with flagship specs. The device was launched late last year packing a Kirin 970 chipset which is Huawei’s 2017 flagship chipset. It sports a 5.99-inch full-screen display with the 18:9 aspect ratio. The device packs a dual 16MP + 20M camera a the rear with PDAF while at the front is a 13MP sensor said to have AI capabilities.

The smartphone runs Android-Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 out of the box and should get EMUI 9.0 in no distant time. It packs a 3750mAh battery with 5V/4.5A super fast charge. It also comes with dual SIM slots and both slots are 4G VoLTE enabled. In addition, the Honor V10 is also equipped with GPU Turbo technology that can greatly improve the graphics processing efficiency of the GPU.

