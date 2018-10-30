EMUI 9 update brings GPU Turbo 2.0 to Honor 10, Play & V10

Honor has started rolling out the EMUI 9 update that brings Android Pie to some of its devices. The update is being pushed out to the Honor 10 GT, the Honor Play, and the Honor V10.

In a poster shared on its Weibo page yesterday, Huawei said the update not only brings Android 9 Pie to the three phones but also brings version 2.0 of its GPU Turbo technology.

According to the info on the poster, GPU Turbo 2.0 brings improved optimization to 8 new games including the popular multiplayer online battle arena game, King of Glory. It also increases system response by 25.8%.

EMUI 9 brings a ton of new features such as a new navigation mode, HiVision – a feature similar to Google Lens but that also works with foods by telling you their calorie content. There is also the Digital Balance app, their own version of Digital Wellbeing and a new recent apps menu.

The Honor Play was the first phone to come with GPU turbo technology when it was announced this year, It is also the most recent of the three devices. It has a 6.3-inch LCD display, a Kirin 970 processor like the other two phones, and 4GB/6GB of RAM. Storage is 64GB but expandable via a MicroSD card slot. It has dual rear cameras (16MP + 2MP), a 16MP selfie camera, and a 3750mAh battery.

The Honor 10 GT and V10 have 5.84 and 5.99-inch displays respectively. The V10 has 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage and the Honor 10 GT has 8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage.

The Honor 10 GT has a 24MP selfie camera and a 16MP + 24MP dual rear camera configuration while the V10 has a 13MP selfie camera and 16MP + 20MP dual rear cameras. Their fingerprint scanners are below the display, unlike the Honor Play which has its own on the back.

The Honor V10’s larger display gets it a bigger battery (3,750mAh) while the Honor 10 GT has a 3,400mAh battery. However, both support 5V/4.5A fast charging.

