Honor WaterPlay 8 Tablet with dual cameras & water-resistance will launch on October 31

Honor has an event scheduled for October 31 where it will announce its latest flagship phone – the Magic 2. In the last week or thereabouts, it has become public knowledge that the Chinese smartphone maker will be launching other products alongside the phone. Up until yesterday, we knew it would launch the Honor Watch and the Honor FlyPods wireless earbuds. Today, it announced we would also get a new tablet – the Honor WaterPlay 8.

The Honor WaterPlay 8 is a smaller version of the Honor WaterPlay tablet announced last year at the Honor 7X launch. Unlike last year’s model that has a 10-inch screen, the new version will have an 8-inch display. However, that isn’t the only difference.

The poster for the launch reveals the Honor WaterPlay 8 will also have dual rear cameras – a feature we don’t see that often on tablets. It will also be waterproof like the 10-inch version. Sadly, we don’t know what the internal specs are but expect it to have a smaller battery.

Last year’s model has a 10-inch 1920 x 1200 screen, a Kirin 659 processor, 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of expandable storage. It also has an 8MP camera on both sides with support for background blur even for the front camera. Other features are a front-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 6,660mAh battery with 18W fast-charge, and Android Nougat pre-installed.

