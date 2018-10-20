Honor Watch to launch on October 31, possibly a cheaper variant of the Huawei Watch GT

Honor will unveil the Magic 2 phone on October 31 but just like its parent company, Huawei did during the launch of the Mate 20 series, it will also announce a smartwatch. A poster for the Honor Watch has surfaced confirming the watch will launch alongside the Magic 2.

The poster (pictured above) shows the silhouette of the Honor Watch. We can see it has a circular dial and two hardware buttons. The design is similar to that of the Huawei Watch GT but the dial and the straps should have a different design. We also expect the Honor Watch to have the same internals as the Huawei Watch GT but with lesser features which should translate to a cheaper price tag.

The Huawei Watch GT comes in two variants – a Classic and a Sports version. Both run a custom OS and not Wear OS. They are also powered by a Cortex-M4 chipset and not Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 2100 or the newer Snapdragon 3100 chipset.

The Watch GT Sport is priced at €199 and the Classic Edition is €249. The Honor Watch may be priced at €150.

