Honor Magic 2 leaked photo reveals blue, black variants with triple rear cameras

A fresh image of the upcoming Honor Magic 2 smartphone has surfaced on Weibo. The leaked image not only showcases its two color variants, but also reveals that it will be the first Honor to arrive with triple rear cameras.

The Honor Magic 2 leaked photo shows that it is equipped with mirror glass back. The glass rear appears to be curved on all the four sides.

The blue variant of the phone has a tint of purple on it. The top-left corner has a triple camera system. At the top is the LED flash followed by the two sensors. The third sensor is placed after a small gap. The “AI Vision” text can be seen below the third camera sensor. The Honor branding can be seen at the bottom-left corner of the device.

Black is the other color variant of the smartphone. Instead of the Honor branding, the handset has a strange “Eiffel” text. Also, instead of “AI Vision” present on the blue variant, “Dual Lens” is mentioned below the third camera sensor of the black variant.

There is no fingerprint scanner on the rear side of the smartphone. Rumors have it that it will be equipped with an in-display fingerprint reader. Honor has already confirmed that the Magic 2 smartphone will be sporting a manual slider design. It will be the first phone from the company to be fueled by Kirin 980 chipset. It will also carry support for 40W superfast charging. It is speculated that the smartphone could be equipped with a graphene-based battery.

The other specifications and pricing of the Honor Magic 2 are still under the wraps. The handset is scheduled to get official on Oct. 31.

