Honor Magic 2 teaser video showcases the slider phone’s design

Honor recently talked about its upcoming Honor Magic 2 smartphone which will feature a sliding mechanism. A couple of days ago, we reported that the phone will be officially launched on 31st October in China.

The company has already confirmed a few features of the smartphone. The phone will be powered by Huawei’s newly launched Kirin 980 chipset, and will feature nearly 100 percent screen-to-body ratio. It will also come with support for 40W fast charging technology.

Now, the company has released a teaser video of the Honor Magic 2, which reveals the phone’s unique design. The phone comes with a sliding mechanism, and the slider houses the front-facing camera and other sensors.

Thanks to the slider on the phone, there’s no notch on top of the display which helps to offer a higher screen-to-body ratio. While the company claims to offer nearly 100 percent screen-t0-body ratio, we’ll have to wait for the launch event to know for sure.

The teaser video also show that on the back panel, there’s a dual camera setup on the top-left position, with camera sensors stacked vertically along with an LED flash. The phone will also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Recent reports also suggest that Honor will introduce a graphene technology, probably for heat dissipation.

Honor President Zhao Ming suggested that the phone will come with artificial intelligence-based features for making user interaction easy and to offer an enhanced user experience.

Previous reports indicate that the Honor Magic 2 will come with a 6-inch AMOLED display having a screen resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels. It will pack 6GB of RAM and we are expecting a couple of storage options to choose from. The phone will be running on Android OS-based EMUI 8.2 with a few AI-based features.