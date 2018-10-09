Honor Magic 2 to launch in China on October 31

In August, during IFA 2018 in Berlin, Honor talked about its upcoming Honor Magic 2 smartphone, which will come with a bezel-less display and a mechanical slider.

Now, the Chinese company has announced a launch event in Beijing, China, on 31st October where it will officially launch the Honor Magic 2.

The company has already revealed that the phone will come with a mechanical sliding mechanism, which will house the front-facing camera and other sensors. This enables the company to offer a display without a notch, having a higher screen-to-body ratio.

Reports indicate that the Honor Magic 2 will come with a 6-inch AMOLED display having a screen resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels. The device will be powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core processor, which is manufactured using the 7nm process.

It will pack 6GB of RAM and we are expecting a couple of storage options to choose from. The phone is also expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor instead of the traditional one. As said, the front-facing camera will be placed on a motorised slider. The phone will be running on Android OS-based EMUI 8.2 with a few AI-based features.

Recently, there were reports suggesting that the Honor Magic 2 will come with a graphene-based battery which is expected to have much better battery retention rate. Further, the phone is confirmed to come with a 40W Magic Charger.