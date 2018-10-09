Buy Official Xiaomi 10W Qi Wireless Charger For Only $13.99 On Giztop

Tired of charging your phone using annoyingly short charging cables? We got good news for you. Xiaomi has launched the 10W fast charging equipped Mi Wireless Charger in China.

Capable of charging the Xiaomi’s own MIX 2S, Samsung’s Galaxy S9, Apple’s iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X and a slew of other Qi-enabled devices, the Xiaomi 10W Qi Wireless Fast Charger has gone up for sale bearing a dropped price on Giztop. Let’s check out the details.

In order to get your hands on a top-branded wireless charger, you’d normally end up spending a lot of money, but you can buy the Xiaomi 10W Qi Wireless Charger at a reduced price of just $13.99 on Giztop, the official online store for GizmoChina. This is a noteworthy reduction in the device’s original asking price of $16.99.

The 10W Qi Wireless Fast Charger from Xiaomi is loaded with awe-inspiring features that make it quite a bargain at this dropped price. This Xiaomi-branded wireless charger supports 5V / 9V high-speed fast charging modes along with 5W / 10W high power outputs for speeding up the charging speed.

Moreover, the device packs an intelligent identification chip which produces a brisk and sensitive reaction. As if that weren’t enough, it can automatically activate fast wireless charging mode after identifying the device.

The Xiaomi 10W Qi Wireless Charger has a low wireless charging frequency. In other words, its internal addition of the magnetic isolation sheet ensures it does not inflict any sort of harm to human health.

Aside from that, it features fast charging mode and high voltage input to provide protection against short circuit, over current, discharge protection and overcharges. If the Xiaomi 10W Qi Wireless Charger has stirred your interest, you can follow this link to check out its full specification and avail the discount before the promo comes to an end.

Buy Official Xiaomi 10W Qi Wireless Charger At Dropped Price