OPPO K1 with in-display fingerprint scanner confirmed to launch on October 10

OPPO had recently confirmed that it will be holding a launch event on Oct. 10. However, it hadn’t confirmed on the name of the device that will be announced later this week. Today, the Chinese manufacturer has officially confirmed that it will be debuting the OPPO K1 smartphone on Oct. 10. The launch posters have confirmed some of the features and price range of the smartphone.

The launch posters of the OPPO K1 reveal that it will be featuring a waterdrop notch display. The bottom portion of the display will be embedded with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The second poster reveals that the handset will be priced between 1,000 Yuan (~$145) and 1,999 Yuan (~$289). The launch event will begin at 10 AM on the said date in China. The entire specifications of the OPPO K1 have surfaced through TENAA certification earlier this month.

According to TENAA, the handset will be equipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The display will offer Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. A leaked image of the phone had surfaced yesterday to reveal its front design.

The handset was recently spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 660. The 4 GB RAM variant of the smartphone may feature 128 GB of storage whereas its 6 GB RAM edition may include 64 GB of storage.

The waterdrop notch of the OPPO K1 is expected to house a 25-megapixel selfie camera. The rear shell of the phone may feature 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup. The handset is expected to arrive with Android 8.1 Oreo OS. It may receive power from 3,500mAh battery. The handset is expected to arrive in color gradient variants such red-blue, silver-green and blue-black. The images of the phone that have surfaced through its TENAA listing have suggested that it may sport a glass rear. The thickness of the OPPO K1 is only 7.4mm and it weighs 156 grams.