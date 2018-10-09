Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 3C certified; Launch seems imminent

Since Xiaomi President Lin Bin had confirmed in the previous month that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 smartphone will be debuting in October, Mi fans are eagerly waiting for the company to confirm on its launch date. Recent reports have claimed that the Chinese firm will also launch the Mi Note 4 smartphone alongside the Mi MIX 3. Today, multiple variants of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 have appeared on the website of China’s 3C authority. Now that the Mi MIX 3 has been 3C certified, it seems that its launch may not be far away.

The 3C body has certified Mi MIX 3 variants such as M1810E5A, M1810E5E, M1810E5T and M1810E5EC. The 3C certification of these models have not revealed any information on their specs. The device carries support for 12V / 1.5A charging. Now that the Mi MIX 3 has been approved by 3C, it may soon appear on TENAA with full specs and images.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is rumored to be fueled by Snapdragon 845 chipset. Compared to the predecessor models, the Mi MIX 3 is expected to offer higher screen-to-body ratio thanks to its manual slider design. The slider of the phone of the phone is expected to house a selfie camera, an earpiece and 3D structured light module for 3D face unlock. The handset is also rumored to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is also speculated to arrive with a dedicated hardware button for accessing the Xiao AI voice assistant.

Some rumors have claimed that Xiaomi may launch the Mi MIX 3 on Oct. 15. However, the company is yet to confirm on the launch date for the smartphone.

OnePlus has recently confirmed that it will be debuting the OnePlus 6T smartphone on Oct. 30. The Nubia X dual display smartphone is set to go official on Oct. 31. Honor has also confirmed that it will be unleashing the Honor Magic 2 flagship phone with manual slider design on Oct. 31. There is a possibility that the company may announce the Mi MIX 3 by the end of this month. If it comes true, it will be rivaling with aforementioned flagship phones that are arriving at the end of this month.