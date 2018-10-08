OnePlus 6T to launch on October 30 in New York, tickets now on sale

OnePlus has finally announced the launch date for its next flagship – the OnePlus 6T. Unfortunately, it is not the October 17 date we expected.

Taking to its official Twitter account, OnePlus has scheduled October 30 as the launch date for the OnePlus 6T. The event will be held in New York at 11 AM EDT and will also be live-streamed on the official OnePlus YouTube channel.

OnePlus has also begun the sale of tickets to those who want to attend the launch. Tickets are currently priced at $20, down from its original price of $30. We don’t know how long the discount will last for, so if you are interested, hurry and purchase one here.

Those who purchase tickets not only get to be at the event but also get a hands-on experience of the OnePlus 6T, meet OnePlus community members, get exclusive merchandise and also get a free pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones worth $69. So, you are definitely getting more than the $20 you are charged for the ticket.

The OnePlus 6T will come with a notched display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will have dual rear cameras and a single front-facing camera. The biggest feature is the inclusion of an in-display fingerprint scanner. Sadly, the phone will not have an audio jack but it will pack a bigger battery. OnePlus has also confirmed it will sell for a higher price than the OnePlus 6.

