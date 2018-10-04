Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale brings OnePlus 6 down to INR 29,999 (~$407)

The month of October is a big one for Indians as there are a bunch of shopping festivals lined up for the month. One of them is Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale which will begin on October 10. If you are planning to get a new phone, then you may want to consider the OnePlus 6 which will get a huge discount when the festival begins.

The OnePlus 6 launched in the second quarter of the year with a starting price of Rs. 34,999 or $529 in the US. Next week, the phone will get a big reduction in price albeit temporary. For the period of the 5-day sale, the OnePlus 6 64GB version will sell for Rs. 29,999 (~$407)!

Only the base model has been confirmed to get this price cut but there is no harm in checking if other models will get the price cut when the sale begins. Orders will most likely be limited to one unit per customer. Also, we can’t confirm if the current promo of a free Sandstone Protective Case when you add it to your cart along with the phone will apply but you should try it out too.

READ MORE: CEO lauds OnePlus 6T in-screen fingerprint while justifying headphone jack removal

The OnePlus 6 has a 6.28” FHD+ AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 845 processor, and up to 8GB of RAM. Storage starts at 64GB and maxes out at 256GB. There are 20MP + 16MP cameras on the back and a 16MP camera inside the notch. It has a fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, and a 3300mAh battery. Although it runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, there is already an Android Pie update waiting for you.

(Via)