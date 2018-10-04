Leaked Moto G7 specs reveal Motorola is going big with the screen

It is October already which means that we are most likely not getting a Moto G6S seeing as last year’s Moto G5S (and G5S Plus) launched in August. We don’t know what influenced Motorola’s decision not to release a Moto G6S, maybe the release of the Motorola One series. Nevertheless, the focus is now on the Moto G7 series. Specs for the Moto G7 have surfaced on the web and it shows Motorola is going big with the 7th-gen Moto G phone.

The Moto G7 is reported to pack a 6.4-inch display. That is a big bump in screen size when you compare it to the Moto G6‘s 5.7-inch screen. It will probably still be called Max Vision though. The display will have a Full HD+ resolution.

The Moto G7 will come with an unnamed octa-core chipset. The Moto G6 has a Snapdragon 450 under its hood which is the king of the Snapdragon 400 series. So we are probably expecting the move to a Snapdragon 600 series chipset. The processor will be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

For the cameras, the G7 will have two sensors on its back. The two cameras are a 16MP sensor and a 5MP sensor while the front camera is a 12MP sensor. The phone will run Android 9 Pie out of the box and pack a 3,500mAh battery. Expect Motorola’s TurboPower fast charging technology on board. The Moto G7 will also have a fingerprint scanner which should remain on the rear.

A live photo of a Motorola phone leaked last month. The phone has a water-drop notch and dual rear cameras. The about phone section revealed the name as Moto G6 Plus but we know it isn’t the G6 Plus. There are speculations it is the Moto G7 or Moto G7 Plus.

