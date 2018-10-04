POCO F1 Rosso Red to go on sale soon as teasers flood the web

The POCO F1 or POCOPHONE F1 comes in three colors – Steel Blue, Graphite Black, and Rosso Red. There is a special Armored Edition with Kevlar which is limited to the 8GB RAM + 256GB model. Since the phone went on sale, only the blue and black variants have been available for purchase but that may be changing soon.

The official social media accounts for POCO India have been teasing the arrival of the Rosso Red variant since yesterday. This can only mean one thing – it is about to go on sale.

The Rosso Red variant is a personal favorite and I think it matches with the red accents around the rear cameras, unlike the other variants. The specs are still the same and the price will remain the same – Rs. 20,999 (~$285) for the 64GB model and Rs. 23,999 (~$326) for the 128GB version.

If you are planning to buy the POCO F1 and have been waiting for this variant, then we advise you to be patient for a few more days.

The POCO F1 has a 6.18-inch 1080 x 2246 LCD screen. It is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. It has a 12MP+ 5MP dual camera system on its rear and a 20MP selfie camera. There is a fingerprint scanner, Infrared Face Recognition, and a 4000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0.

