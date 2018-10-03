Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 to launch on October 15?

The Mi MIX series has been a hit since it first arrived in 2016. Xiaomi is set to launch the 4th phone in the series called the Mi MIX 3 anytime soon. Images of the phone were posted on the web by Xiaomi’s own president at IFA Berlin with a promise to launch in October. Now it appears there is an official release date.

An image has surfaced online and it reveals that the Mi MIX 3 will launch on October 15. That is about two weeks from today. Although there is no way to confirm the authenticity of the image, Xiaomi executives did state that October is when the device is scheduled for launch. Nevertheless, we advise you take the above date with a grain of salt until we get confirmation.

The Mi MIX 3, as revealed in the images, will have a slider albeit mechanical. This slider design is because of the very thin bezels around the screen much like that of the Vivo NEX. It will come with a Snapdragon 845 processor under the hood and is also reported to have a dedicated AI assistant button and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi has cut the price of the Mi MIX 2S which means the Mi MIX 3 should launch soon.

