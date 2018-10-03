Sharp Aquos Zero launched as Sharp’s first OLED display flagship

Sharp has finally joined the bandwagon. The Japanese company has just announced its first smartphone with an OLED display and is called Sharp Aquos Zero. Sharp has all along been known for its attractive LCD panels but during IFA 2018, a device with the model name Sharp 801SH was showcased by the company with an OLED display. That model has now come out as the Aquos Zero and it retains the curved edge display design in addition to the OLED panel.

The Aquos Zero comes with a flagship outlook both in its design and specifications. Being the company’s first OLED phone, it comes out in style as it is touted to be the world’s lightest OLED flagship, weighing just 146g. That is because it utilises a frame made from magnesium alloy while the rear panel is made of carbon fibre. The display design also includes a notch at the top while the selfie camera is at the middle of the wide notch while the earpiece is nested at the crest. The display also curves at the two side edges to add to the beauty of the device. The design also sees the SIM card slot moving to the top edge inside of the sides. That is because the device is thinner at the edges than at the middle because of the curved edge display.

The Aquos Zero is equipped with a massive 6.2-inch notch display with a resolution of 2992 x 1080pixels. The screen utilises the 18.7:9 aspect ratio and is equipped with a 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut and HDR support. The device has at its heart a Snapdragon 845 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM while there is 128GB of internal storage.

On the camera end, the Sharp Aquos Zero packs a single camera sensor at the rear. The rear shooter is a humongous 22.6MP sensor while at the front is an 8MP camera for selfies. The rear panel also houses a fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone. The device runs Android 9.0 Pie OS out of the box while a 3130mAh battery will keep the lights on.

Furthermore, the Aquos Zero comes with an IP68 level water and dust resistance and is equally equipped with support for Dolby Vision image display and Dolby Atmos stereo technology.

Sharp Aquos Zero Price and Availability

Sharp is yet to disclose the retail price of the model. However, the model will be available for sale in Japan in the winter of this year 2018.

