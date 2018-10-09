Sharp Aquos Zero vs Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Asus Zenfone 5z: Specs Comparison

When an advanced user needs top-end performance but he does not want to spend a lot of money on the most powerful flagships, he can opt for an affordable flagship without any loss of performance. Affordable flagships slowly became even more popular than the most expensive ones as they are able to offer even higher speeds and smoothness for a much lower price. If we exclude affordable flagships with low-end or mid-end aesthetics such as Xiaomi Pocophone F1 and Honor Play, Xiaomi Mi 8 and Asus Zenfone 5z are the cheapest flagships out there. A few days ago, another potentially affordable flagship was made official: Sharp Aquos Zero. Despite there is still no price tag, judging from the company, we believe that even this handset will carry an affordable price tag compared with the most famous flagships. So, let’s compare the two most affordable flagships with it in order to see which is the most impressive.

Sharp Aquos Zero vs Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Asus Zenfone 5z

Sharp Aquos Zero Xiaomi Mi 8 Asus Zenfone 5z DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 154 x 73 x 8.8 mm, 146 grams 154.9 x 74.8 x 7.6 mm, 175 grams 153 x 75.7 x 7.9 mm, 155 grams DISPLAY 6.2 inches, 1440 x 2992p (Quad HD+), 536 ppi, OLED 6.21 inches, 1080 x 2248p (Full HD+), 402 ppi, 19:9 ratio, Super AMOLED 6.2 inches, 1080 x 2246 pixels, 402 ppi, 18.7:9 ratio, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz MEMORY 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD slot 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 6 GB RAM, 256 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – micro SD slot SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie Android 8.1 Oreo, MIUI Android 8.1 Oreo, Zen UI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS CAMERA 22.6 MP

8 MP front camera Dual 12 + 12 MP f/1.8 and f/2.4

20 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 12 + 8 MP f/1.8 and f/2.0

8 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 3130 mAh 3400 mAh, Fast Charging with Quick Charge 4.0 3300 mAh, Fast Charging with 9V / 2A ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot

Design

Sharp opted for a very singular choice in regards to the Aquos Zero’s design. The company realized it with a body made of aramidic fiber (also known as Kevlar). You may like this design or not, but it is very original and attractive. Even the rounded shape and the display curved at the side is able to make this device very impressive. That is why I personally prefer its design instead of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Asus Zenfone 5z. But even these two handsets have stunning aesthetics with their glass backs, one with a reflective light waves effect and another with a brushed metal effect. So, whatever you choose, you will make a very good choice.

Display

Sharp Aquos Zero has the most incredible panel of the trio. It is the first OLED display made by Sharp for a smartphone and it features a high Quad HD+ resolution, so a higher level of detail. This display also has 100 percent DCI-P3 wide color gamut, as well as the HDR technology. So besides having a huge level of detail, it has brilliant and realistic colors. Xiaomi Mi 8 takes the second place with its Super AMOLED Samsung panel which is HDR10-compliant as well, but it features just a Full HD+ resolution.

Specs & Software

With exactly the same hardware side, each of these devices achieves flagship-level performance. All of them boast the most powerful SoC in the Android market: the Snapdragon 845 by Qualcomm running at a max frequency of 2.8 GHz. But there are two things to note: Xiaomi Mi 8 does not have a micro SD slot, while Sharp Aquos Zero has no variants with 8 GB of RAM. So, at least in the most expensive variant. Asus Zenfone 5z wins the comparison on the paper with up to 8 GB RAM, up to 256 GB of internal storage and micro SD slot.

Camera

Xiaomi Mi 8 has the best camera department, there is definitely no doubt. The rear dual camera is composed of two 12 MP sensor: the main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS and a secondary telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom supported. The detail it can capture is stunning, as well as photos in every light condition. Even the rear camera is very cool with a 20 MP resolution and f/2.0 aperture.

Battery

Xiaomi Mi 8 is the affordable flagship with the biggest battery among these ones, and it is also the one with the longest battery life. It can always reach the end of the day with a moderate/intensive use, but this is not a battery phone so do not expect anything surprising.

Price

While we still do not know the listing price of the Sharp Aquos Zero, we can tell you that currently, you can get both Xiaomi Mi 8 and Asus Zenfone 5z for less than €400/$460. While is easy to find the base version of the Mi 8 for about €350-380/$400-430, you need a bit of luck to find the Zenfone 5z for €390 thanks to online street prices. With the actual situation, I would pick Xiaomi Mi 8 due to its impressive camera.

Sharp Aquos Zero vs Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Asus Zenfone 5z: PROs and CONS

Sharp Aquos Zero

PROs

Best display

Great hardware

Original aesthetics

Android Pie

CONS

Limited availability

Xiaomi Mi 8

PROs

Flagship hardware

Good display

Affordable price

Nice cameras

CONS

No micro SD

Asus Zenfone 5z

PROs

Great hardware

Affordable price

Stereo speakers

Wide-angle camera and OIS

CONS