Kingston’s HyperX unveils the Cloud MIX wired+Bluetooth gaming headset

Kingston‘s gaming division Hyper X has unveiled its latest gaming gear and it is a headset. Dubbed Cloud Mix, the headset is a hybrid gaming headset that can transmit by a wired no-delay mode and also via Bluetooth wireless mode. The Bluetooth wireless mode can prolong the usage to nearly 20 hours.

The HyperX Cloud MIX comes with a design similar to the regular gaming headset with a pair of comfortable ear cups. The headset has the HyperX logo crested on the outside part of the ear cups. The device also houses a USB port, power button, and volume controls all sit on the right earcup. While a 3.5mm audio jack for a wired connection is at the left. That means the wire can be detached and attached as desired. There is also another 3.5mm port for attaching the microphone.

Related: Kingston’s gaming division HyperX unveils its first gaming micro SD cards

The juice lies in the sound output of the headset. The Cloud MIX features HyperX’s dual-sound cavity technology and 40mm unit for rich and accurate sound performance. It is designed for high-demand host and PC players with wired audio design and portable Bluetooth wireless for entertainment content. It is compatible with several popular gadgets such as PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, VR etc. Cloud Mix is certified with Hi-Res audio and can play audio up to 40kHz at wired rates.

There is no word yet on the pricing and availability.